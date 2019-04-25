New houses on Whitley Bay seafront being snapped up

New homes with stunning views of Whitley Bay’s seafront are being snapped up.

Buyers searching for their dream homes in the town have been leaping at the chance to purchase new homes on the site of the former Avenue Hotel.

A total of 12 new family homes are being created on the vacant plot, on the corner of Park Avenue and Brook Gardens, and four have been sold ‘off-plan’ in the first week of being on sale.

The development, due to be completed in August, will be a mix of three and four bedroom townhouses, as well as a ground floor apartment and maisonette.

It has been named Empress Point, after the old Empress Ballroom, which was part of the Spanish City complex.

The homes are being delivered by Aurora Properties, on behalf of North Tyneside Council, and built by Kier.

The Avenue pub stood empty for a number of years, becoming an eyesore in the process before being demolished in 2015.

Meanwhile, another former pub site on the seafront is also being considered for new homes.

Compass Developments Ltd recently exchanged contracts to buy the Whisky Bends pub site and has submitted a planning application for three four-bedroom town-houses, each with two parking spaces.

Anyone interested in viewing one of the properties at Empress Point are urged to move quickly and should make enquiries to chris.grabham@wearesignature.co.uk or call (0191) 253 4815.