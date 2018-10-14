POLLUTION: Hope it’s not too late

The Paris Agreement was initially drawn up in December 2016, I believe, and was filled out thereafter by various endorsements.

The US has largely reneged on its signature following a change of president, with Mr Trump’s ‘logic’ taking over from that of Mr Obama.

The long-considered third runway at London Heathrow appears to have been considered of some value to the whole of the UK, even with the unresolved Brexit question.

I lived for over 30 years in south west London and saw the ever increasing air traffic, learning gradually that it was not the noise that was the menace, but the aviation fuel emissions.

Sometimes unburned liquid fuels have to be released where a landing situation needs extra care, something I was aware of, doing two years National Service in the RAF.

Maybe our MPs know something most of us do not, such as advances in engine design and airframes, and a move to use bulk hydrogen as the fuel.

There are even battery-propelled planes, though very small and experimental.

I do not accept the ‘Heathrow solution’ eventually voted through Parliament.

Many acres of prime land are being taken, with thousands of residences and businesses having to find somewhere else, all at a cost. People I know are already being paid-off in the area.

There is no doubt that our addiction to fossil fuels must be cured shortly, such fossils being the raw material for all the plastics we are being buried in.

Even those who do not believe in man-made climate change, do not deny the polluting effects of continually just burning all sorts of stuff.

I hope it is not too late to take action, although being in my 80s I shall not see the worst of it, perhaps.

Mr A M Johnson

Cullercoats