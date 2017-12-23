Port of Tyne lights up Christmas

Employees at the Port of Tyne have been pulling on their favourite festive knits, wacky woollies and sparkly sweaters.

They've been decked out in their festive finery, all in aid of Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day charity appeal.

Employees dressed down for £1, with all the proceeds going to Save the Children.

Dayang Darnell, a security officer at the Port's international passenger terminal, literally lit up the day with her Christmas jumper covered in hundreds of lights and jingle bells. It had taken her two months to make.

Dayang, 53, from Longbenton, said: "I’ve been wearing something Christmassy and fund-raising through my darts team for four years now, but it’s going to be hard to beat this year’s outfit."

In support of Save the Children, there was also a Christmas raffle, with prizes generously donated by customers and suppliers.

In total ,through a combined fund-raising effort, around £1,000 was raised for Save the Children – enough to buy 50 hats and blankets to keep children warm, 100 rehydration kits, and 150 educational toys to help change a child’s life.