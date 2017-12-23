POST OFFICE: Impressed by response

I emailed my local councillors Sandra Graham and John O’Shea first thing on Wednesday, December 13, and expressed my concern over the closure of the post office in Whitley Bay’s town centre.

Within the hour both had contacted me via email and phone to express the same concerns I have and to tell me about the temporary post office, which will be set up in the town centre.

I was very impressed by their swift and sympathetic response to my email.

I wanted to say thanks to Sandra and John via this letters page.

This also gives me the chance to wish all readers a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Elaine Cusack

Whitley Bay