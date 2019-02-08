Powerful boost to North Shields charity

A North Shields business is powering on to give a local charity a helping hand.

Blaupunkt Tools, based in North Shields Fish Quay, has donated much-needed power tools and gardening equipment to Meadow Well Connected.

The business was looking to develop new and long-lasting relationships with the local community, and was introduced to the charity by its North Tyneside Business Factory advisor Janice Ross.

Mayra De Almeida, from Blaupunkt Tool, said: “Although the reach of our business extends throughout the UK, we were keen to look at ways in which we could work with local community organisations right here in North Tyneside.

“Meadow Well Connected works tirelessly in the local community and communicated how more effective tools and equipment could positively impact on the skills training and work it provides from its facility.

“It’s the perfect partnership. We are able to provide access to modern equipment that Meadow Well Connected can in turn use for training purposes to support the career aspirations of people in North Shields seeking to develop new skills.”

Mandi Cresswell, chief officer from Meadow Well Connected, said: “This is a very welcome partnership with a local business that understands and supports the necessary work being undertaken by Meadow Well Connected to improve the prospects of local people. The selection of tools donated will be put to excellent use.”

She added: “They will help to train and upskill Meadow Well Connected clients, as well as manage the upkeep of our extensive gardens and community buildings.

“I can’t thank the team at Blaupunkt Tools enough for their generous and welcome contribution and hope to continue our partnership as our organisation moves forward with new and exciting projects for local people.”

Blaupunkt Tools was supported in its business launch and integration into the community by The North Tyneside Business Factory, which has continued to work with it on an ongoing basis via its advisor Janice Ross.

The Business factory is funded by the ERDF and delivered by TEDCO Business Support in North Tyneside. It is dedicated to offering assistance to new and growing businesses across all areas of private and social enterprise.