Prescription drugs stolen from Percy Main chemist

In the early hours of Monday, March 5, a large amount of prescription drugs were stolen from Chambers Chemist on Station Road, Percy Main.

The drugs taken include Ritalin, Morphine and other types of opiates.

Officers are warning those responsible or anyone who finds the drugs not to consume them, as the consequences of taking drugs that are not prescribed to you can be fatal.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the stolen medication is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 167 05/03/18, or if anyone finds the medication to take them to their nearest police station.