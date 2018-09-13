Preserving the past at north east’s first triple-decker roundabout

Memories are set to last a lifetime, and longer, at the north east’s first triple-decker roundabout.

Future generations will be able to see what life was like in the area after a time capsule was buried at the new Silverlink roundabout.

Highways England joined forces with North Tyneside businesses and schools to capture life in 2018, with a ceremony taking place and a plaque unveiled by Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE.

Steven Cox, Highways England assistant project manager, said: “We have been really pleased with the contributions we have received from the wider community, who have been so enthusiastic about this project.

“I’m sure when it is dug up in 100 years’ time the capsule will give a fascinating insight into how things have changed. There’s a wide range of items included, from brochures and programmes to photographs and videos.”

Mrs Redfearn said: “This really is history in the making. It’s a landmark project unlike any other in the north east and I’m delighted that local people have been able to get involved with filling and burying the time capsule.

“The work to provide the new triple-decker roundabout will bring benefits not just for people living here and now, but for many generations to come. It’s great to think that those same people will one day reopen this capsule and be able to appreciate what life was like as the project was taking shape.”

Work to create the third layer of the junction is almost complete.

The remainder of the project will include upgrading 1,175m of cycleway and adding a further 247m of cycleway to improve access around the junction.

Work will also take place to install gantries, which will display improved signage, and surfacing of the new underpass and roundabout will be carried out.

The scheme is due to be completed by the end of March.