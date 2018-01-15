President’s honour for PR consultant

North East PR consultant Sarah Hall has become president of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) in its 70th anniversary year.

The leading representative body for the PR profession and industry in Europe, the CIPR has a Royal Charter, giving it the power to grant Chartered Public Relations Practitioner status to individuals who meet the required standard of professional distinction.

Sarah was the first practitioner in the North East to achieve this.

The president’s duties include acting as chairperson for the CIPR and as the representative of the public relations industry within the UK.

Sarah will continue throughout as managing director of Sarah Hall Consulting Ltd, her North East-based PR and marketing consultancy.

She said: “It’s a privilege to lead the CIPR and my vision is for a dynamic, progressive and assertive organisation, which leads from the front, sets the agenda and promotes the value of public relations.

“So many organisations in the North East benefit from the strategic guidance of public relations professionals, I’m keen to spotlight best practice and underline PR’s role in achieving commercial success.”

Her agency’s client base includes the North East Local Enterprise Partnership, Invest North East England, Health Education England and JK Property Consultants among many others.

In addition to her agency work and CIPR duties, Sarah is a Trustee for the Sunshine Fund, which provides specialist equipment to children with disabilities in the North East of England.

She is also the founder and editor of a series of #FuturePRoof books, aimed at demonstrating the value of public relations as a strategic management discipline. Edition three is due out in April 2018.