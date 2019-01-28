Prestigious honour for charity helping youngsters

A charity supporting young people at risk of homelessness has been honoured with the highest award available to volunteer groups.

Nightstop North East has received The Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

At a special ceremony held at the Whitley Bay offices of Depaul UK, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Susan Winfield OBE presented the award to Nightstop host Hazel Howliston and Kester Young, assistant area director for Depaul.

Kester said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised in this way. The work that our hosts do is vital, opening their homes to vulnerable people with nowhere else to turn.

“We’re so pleased to see that work recognised formally by such a prestigious award.”

Mrs Winfield said: “It’s been my privilege and pleasure to present the award and to meet some of their volunteers who provide shelter for some of the most vulnerable in our society. It is truly unique in the personal service it provides.

“My warmest congratulations.”

Nightstop North East is part of the Nightstop network of volunteers who offer their spare bedrooms to young people at risk of homelessness.

Nightstop North East offers emergency accommodation to young people and vulnerable adults across the region. To find out more about making referrals or volunteering email nightstopne@depaulcharity.org.uk

Nightstop North East is made possible thanks to support from players of the People’s Postcode Lottery and the Big Lottery Fund, amongst others.