Priory to play host to Tynemouth Food Festival

A food festival is heading to picturesque surroundings later this year.

Thousands of people are expected to visit Tynemouth Priory and Castle for the Tynemouth Food Festival on May 11 and 12.

The annual event, overlooking the North Sea and River Tyne, will see some of the region’s best street food vans and stalls offer incredible tastes and smells.

Coun Sarah Day, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said: “Tynemouth Priory is a stunning venue for events and the food festival will feel right at home there, with a really great choice of food and drink for the whole family.

“Its part of a range of amazing events taking place this year, from the road race at Easter to the Mouth of the Tyne Festival this summer, and it all goes to make North Tyneside a great place to live and visit.”

Traders already confirmed include Papa Ganoush, Fat Hippo, Scream for Pizza, Le Petit Creperie, Hatch 76, The Little Fishy, Geordie Banger Co, Redheads Mac’n’Cheese, Cubanos, and more.

There’ll be stalls selling a range of locally produced artisan products and a festival bar, stocking north east craft beers, alongside gin, cocktail and Prosecco trailers.

There’ll be lots of places to sit and listen to live music, and there will be activities for children, including Fun Little Foodies and drop-in sports sessions.

Advance tickets are on sale at www.seetickets.com priced £3 for adults. Children aged 15 and under go free.

For more information email events@northtyneside.gov.uk or find it on Facebook.