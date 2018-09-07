Project involved in Open Days

Once again, the Northumbria Project is participating in the annual programme of Heritage Open Days, which has been extended this year over two weeks, allowing free access to hundreds of local venues, some not generally open to the public.

The wide-ranging list of events can be found at www.heritageopendays.org.uk or in the printed programme available from many of the venues and public libraries.

The Northumbria World War One Project is providing guided tours to two local cemeteries to show visitors several of the graves and headstones carrying inscriptions about men and women who gave their lives in the Great War.

On Sunday, Tommy McClements will lead a tour of St Bartholomew’s Churchyard in Benton, from 1.30pm to 3pm.

On Sunday, September 16, project researcher Diane Humberstone will lead a tour of Hartley South cemetery in Whitley Bay, beside the crematorium. The tour starts at 11am and anyone interested should meet at the cemetery gates.

You must book to attend the events by calling 07752 879531.

In addition, people with a relative from the former Borough of Tynemouth who died in the Great War are welcome to visit the memorial garden at Linskill Community Centre, where a beautiful, enclosed courtyard is maintained by our volunteers.

It includes four commemorative boards showing the addresses of more than 1,700 local casualties of the war. A unique war memorial in the UK, the casualties are listed by name at their last known home address. The impact of the war is starkly demonstrated, with some streets having up to 30 men named.

A new event this year will be two opportunities to hear some of the fascinating stories we have uncovered about our casualties.

Marie Caffrey will present The Soldiers’ Stories – A Researcher’s Reflections On Some Of The Interesting And Tragic Cases Revealed. Marie will be speaking at 1pm, in Room B9 at Linskill, on Saturday, and again at 1pm on Sunday, September 16. There is no requirement to book.

Our next talk at the Low Lights Tavern, Brewhouse Bank, Fish Quay, North Shields, will be by Ian McArdle on Tuesday, September 18, at 7.30pm, when he will consider the Armistice from the German perspective.

The Memorial Hall, Wallsend, will be the venue for a concert at 7pm, on Friday, November 9, to mark the end of the war and the second phase of the project. The concert is titled Our Journey’s End after the famous dramatic work of R.C Sherriff, brilliantly translated recently into cinematic format.

A wide-ranging programme of music, dramatic excerpts and stories of some of the 4,000 casualties of the war in North Tyneside will provide entertainment and reflection on the project’s work and the wartime experience of our community.

Tickets are £7 from the Memorial Hall, Frank Street, Wallsend, and the project workroom at Linskill.

New volunteers are welcome to join the project. To find out more email tommy@northumbriaworldwarone.co.uk or call into the workroom.

It is open from 10am to 4pm each weekday for enquiries and for anyone to bring information about relatives lost in the war.

The Memorial Garden is open for public visits during the opening hours of the centre, 8am to 5pm daily.