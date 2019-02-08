Protecting our key services

As residents will know, the council continues to face a huge challenge as the money we receive from government continues to fall drastically, while demand for services, particularly for health and social care, rises.

Like most councils, we have been forced to increase council tax to protect vital services.

However, unlike others, we haven’t closed any libraries or leisure centres and we continue to invest heavily in our borough.

Our environment is award-winning, our schools achieve brilliant results, housing is of high quality and our businesses thrive.

North Tyneside continues to be a place where people are proud to call home.

The choices we have to make are never easy, but I am determined that we will deliver on our promises by protecting the services you have told us are essential and continue to provide value for money to local taxpayers.

We have a strong track record of good financial management and we will continue protect the council’s long-term stability.

We will carry on with our ambitious plans for the borough, which will help to bring jobs, housing, tourism and investment to North Tyneside and we will continue to be a council that works better for you.

When I was elected in 2013 I promised I would be a listening mayor and I always welcome your views.

I would like to thank everyone who has provided their feedback during our budget engagement – your comments and ideas are directly shaping our services and our spending.