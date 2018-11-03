Proud to help our veterans

I am extremely proud of the work in North Tyneside to support and honour veterans and serving personnel.

It is so important that we, and generations to come, continue to remember the sacrifices made by the British Armed Forces and pay homage to those who have lost their lives.

This is why we have invested £100,000 to refurbish 15 war memorials across the borough, which coincides with the 100th anniversary since the end of World War 1.

Three 6ft high ‘Tommies’, silhouette figures of First World War soldiers, will also be placed around the borough – a fitting and poignant tribute to those who served in battle.

There are many events and activities planned across North Tyneside for the commemoration and I have been moved hearing about everything local schools, community groups and ward members are doing to honour the centenary of the First World War Armistice.

One of which includes thousands of knitted poppies being displayed at the gates at each of the council’s seven cemeteries, as well as some churches.

Our Armed Forces champion Coun Gary Bell always works tirelessly on behalf of veterans and serving personnel in North Tyneside and I would like to thank and congratulate him for his efforts and success.

I would also like to take this opportunity to let readers know that the Winter Festival gets under way from Sunday and there are a number events planned across the borough.

Make Christmas Special is also back – this year co-ordinated by Social Connections NE CIC.

There will be free Christmas Day lunch events at different venues, which are open to anyone who would like to spend the festive time with others.

Anyone who would like further information about this should call 07342 800269.