Pub undergoes a transformation

A new look pub is welcoming visitors for 2018.

The former Stonebrook Brewers Fayre has had a makeover – both with its decor and menu – and is now the Holystone Cookhouse and Pub.

It now features fresh and bold contemporary interiors, an open plan kitchen to watch the chefs in action and an all-day menu.

The venue is open seven days a week, from breakfast and brunch through to dinner, drinks and Sunday roasts.

Unlimited breakfasts are £8.99 per person (with kids eating free), including as many coffee and juice refills required. There is everything from bacon and eggs to porridge, or croissants to American-style buttermilk pancakes.

The main menu now features small plates featuring nibbles as well as familiar classics such as lasagne, hand battered fish and chips, burgers and grills.

Daytime Deals offers a great selection of weekday dishes for just £5.49 and two courses for only £7.48 while a kids menu is £4.99 for two courses.

A spokesperson said: “Whatever your tipple, Cookhouse and Pub has all bases covered. Brews include craft beers and ciders, cask ales and wines available by the glass, bottle or carafe.

“It’s not only the beer that comes on draught, there’s wine and fizz on tap as well as Pimm’s and Mojitos.”

For more information on the Cookhouse and Pub, in Edmund Road, Holystone, and to see their full menu visit their website at www.cookhouseandpub.co.uk or call (0191) 270 2704.