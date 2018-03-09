Pupils bring book characters to life

Children and staff at Carville Primary School in Wallsend braved the elements to go to school and celebrate World Book Day last Thursday.

Despite the freezing temperatures and snowy conditions, the school remained opened and both pupils and staff came into school dressed as their favourite characters. Each year group completed interesting, cross-curricular activities throughout the day related to a book chosen by their class teacher.

World Book Day at Carville Primary School.

Claire McAdam, literacy manager at Carville Primary School, said: “World Book Day is a date in our school calendar where children are able to further develop their enthusiasm for books and extend their wider reading. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our families for entering in the spirit of the day and supporting our school as always.”

