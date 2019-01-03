Pupils bring Christmas cheer to the homeless

Students have came together to bring some Christmas cheer to the vulnerable and homeless.

The group from Hedley’s College, part of the Percy Hedley Foundation in Forest Hall, decided to help those in the region.

They collected donations such as food, toiletries, clothing, hats, gloves and scarves and secret Santa gifts, donating them to four different charities, which were handed out to the homeless in Newcastle before Christmas.

And as well as the presents, staff provided hot drinks and soup, and spent time talking to them.

The students also secured £250 from The Key Fund to buy essentials.

College tutor Gary Nelson said: “I am so proud of how everyone has pulled together to make this such a success.”

“We were delighted to spread some joy to the people in need over the festive season.”