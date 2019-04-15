Pupils gearing up for Whitley Bay Carnival

Enthusiastic children got dressed up to help raise funds for the Whitley Bay Carnival.

Pupils at Rockcliffe First School, in Whitley Bay, got dressed up, got on the catwalk and danced to a packed family audience to help raise money.

Some of the Rockcliffe school carnival club members with the skeleton of the Rockcliffe Rocket, which will feature in this May 25th's Whitley Bay Carnival parade. Left to right:- Rachel Miller, Jemma Buchanan, Andy Brown, Jo Anderson, Anna-Marie Tooke, Ben King, Lindsay Ford and Parade director Richard Broderick.

More than 150 children made their own special outfit from the eco club from recycled wallpaper and plastic to more traditional Easter bonnets.

Rockcliffe First School, which has supported the Carnival since its reinvention by Whitley Bay Big Local in 2014, are struggling to find space for their much-loved giant parade structures while building their biggest yet.

Lindsay Ford, Reception teacher and school carnival club leader, said: “Seeing our beautiful swan from the 2017 parade is a real inspiration for new parents and children and this year our carnival club is busy building a Rockcliffe Rocket.

“It’s an ambitious idea and to help raise funds to make it happen we decided to use some of the money raised at our end of term fashion show.

“We value the Carnival so much because it is a wonderful community event and all members of the Rockcliffe family can get involved regardless of age or artistic ability.

“Even ex-pupils return each year to join us.

“I just love that the children can be connected to something bigger than school, and be part of such a special moment every year in our town.”

The Rockcliffe Rocket and supporting staff, children and families will be part of the sixth carnival parade on Saturday, May 25.

Whitley Bay’s carnival was brought back to the town by Whitley Bay Big Local in 2014 in response to a local consultation.

Produced by SALTo Arts Productions in partnership with Whitley Bay Big Local and New Prospects Association, the Carnival is driven by local enthusiasm with almost 2,000 people involved in making it happen in 2018 from the marshals to the costumed promenaders in the parade.

Carnival clubs reopen in local schools after the Easter break and are open to all with the big promenade pieces already taking shape.

For more information check out www.whitleybaycarnival.co.uk, see Facebook @whitleybaycarnival or join the Facebook group @whitleybaycommunitycarnival