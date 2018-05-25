Pupils get creative with Whitley Bay’s Spanish City

Creative students have been recreating Whitley Bay’s famous Spanish City funfair out of Lego.

Members of John Spence Community High School’s Lego Club have spent hours after class painstakingly recreating the famous funfair.

Thousands of pieces of Lego have gone into the model, which, when complete, will be displayed in the new Spanish City when it reopens in the summer.

The funfair featured iconic rides such as the Corkscrew rollercoaster, Figure 8 and Mystic Maze.

Using old photographs, the Lego club members have been tasked with building different parts of the funfair, including a Ferris wheel and carousel.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE paid the group a special visit to see the progress first-hand and offer some encouragement.

She said: “I was delighted to spend some time with the students and hear all about their efforts to recreate the funfair – they’re doing an amazing job.

“The Spanish City funfair was loved by residents and people from far and wide so it’s fantastic that this hugely important piece of our heritage is being celebrated in this way and the model will be on display for a whole new generation of visitors.”

Teacher Jill Armstrong said: “The idea to recreate the funfair came about after we were given a tour of the Spanish City to see the restoration work.

“We spotted a fantastic space inside, which was ideal for a model version, and now we just can’t wait to see the finished version on display.”

Kris Nelson, a trainee construction manager at Robertson North East, which is carrying out the restoration work, also visited the group to offer his expert advice.

He said: “I’ve been really impressed by the efforts so far, especially with the moving elements of the Ferris wheel. I’m sure there could be some budding structural engineers of the future within the team.

“We’re all very pleased to see young people showing a keen interest in construction, albeit with plastic bricks, but the guys should be immensely proud of what they have created.”

The Spanish City restoration is being delivered by North Tyneside Council through its contractors Robertson Construction.

It will be run by Kymel Trading and will feature a dedicated function space, traditional tearoom, fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, ice cream and waffle house, fine dining restaurant and champagne bar.