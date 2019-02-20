Pupils get on their bikes for training course

Hundreds of children have learned how to cycle safely over the last year.

A total of 1,743 pupils from local schools took part in Bikeability sessions organised by North Tyneside Council during 2018.

And a further 250 children are expected to complete the programme over the next three months.

The training programme, which is designed to give youngsters the skills and confidence to ride their bikes on roads, is split into different levels, with the first giving children basic bike-handling skills before progressing onto teaching basic, and then more advanced, road skills.

Coun Sarah Day, North Tyneside Council’s cycling champion and cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said: “It’s fantastic to hear that so many children have taken advantage of this vital cycle safety training. It is so important that they are taught the skills to stay safe out on the roads.

“There are so many benefits to getting on two wheels; it’s great for the environment and your health so it is really good news that so many of our young people are taking up the activity.

“We work hard to ensure that every child in the borough is given the chance to take part in the free scheme and I know how popular the sessions are so I look forward to seeing many more complete the course over the coming months.

“We take promoting sustainable forms of travel really seriously in North Tyneside and as Cycling Champion I would urge anyone thinking about getting involved to take a look at the training and support on offer.”

Certificates and badges are awarded when pupils successfully complete the course and they are encouraged to achieve all three levels.

Pupils from Battle Hill Primary School recently completed the training.

Kevin Hughes, Year six teacher and PE coordinator, said: “Bikeability has enabled us to promote cycling to the children that attend our school. It provides them with some basic knowledge of how to check and fix simple issues with their bikes.

“It also teaches the children how to stay safe in and around the roads when cycling, as well as introducing them to road signs and markings.”

North Tyneside Council will be launching its Summer of Cycling campaign in the coming months, aimed at encouraging more people to get into the saddle.

The initiative will feature various free, fun, family-friendly, cycling activities at community venues throughout the borough, and Bikeability will be available to young people during the school summer holidays.

Look out for #SummerOfCyclingNT on Twitter for more information.

Full programme details will also be available at www.my.northtyneside.gov.uk, www.sportnorthtyneside.org.uk and www.activenorthtyneside.org.uk

For more information about Bikeability call 0191 643 7446, email tracey.stonehouse@northtyneside.gov.uk or visit www.activenorthtyneside.org.uk