Pupils help redesign youth health clinic

Young people are driving forward a redesign of a mental health clinic.

Students from St Thomas More RC Academy have joined forces with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Tyne & Wear Citizens to make changes to the clinic at Albion Road Resource Centre in North Shields to make it more young people friendly.

The clinic hosts appointments for children and young people up to the age of 18, who are referred to the trust’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

The décor and environment are going to be revamped, age-appropriate artwork displayed and the waiting room is going to be rearranged to allow separate areas.

Dr Julie Owens, clinical lead for CAMHS, said: “We are delighted to be working with the students and Tyne & Wear Citizens on this exciting project.”

She added: “We would like to thank the young people for their excellent suggestions. Having input directly from people who are using our service is invaluable and we fully understand that people’s perceptions are shaped by their whole experience, not just from the care they receive.”

Jim Mackey, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re committed to engaging with our communities and it is a pleasure to be working with the students from St Thomas More RC Academy and ensuring young people’s voices are heard.

“Improving access to our services and making sure the environment is the best it can be to deliver high quality care are among our top priorities and we’re committed to making the changes at the clinic.”

Michael Thompson, chaplain at St Thomas More RC Academy and part of Tyne and Wear Citizens, said: “We welcome the opportunity to work with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust on the redesign of the CAMHS clinic and look forward to progressing this partnership.”