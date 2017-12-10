Pupils quiz MP over life in Parliament

Pupils have been finding out more about life as a Member of Parliament.

The school council at Backworth Park Primary School invited Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell in for a special lunchtime meeting.

They asked questions and carried out research to find out more about an MP’s role.

The School Council shared their action plan with him and asked for his feedback.

Gemma Steel, the teacher who runs the school council, said: “We were really inspired by Mr Campbell’s visit and it was really interesting to find out about the life of an MP.

“A few children are now considering this as a possible future career.

“As a School Council, we have lots of exciting things planned, including visitors into school to speak to the children.”