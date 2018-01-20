Pupils win prize for Spanish City model

Marine Park First School in Whitley Bay is one of the winners of the Honor Goodsite’s Big Build competition, run by the Considerate Contractors Scheme.

Robertson Construction, working on the Spanish City restoration, worked with the school on the project.

Helen Campbell, the school’s design technology coordinator, said: “We have watched the Dome evolve over recent years. The children showed great ingenuity in modelling their interpretation of the finished build, from making the dancing ladies to forming columns and making the dome out of plastic cups.”

Andrew Coleman, senior project manager, Robertson Construction, said: “We are absolutely delighted to win. The Robertson team had so much fun with the children building the structure of Spanish City. The level of detail they were able to create amazed us, and obviously wowed the judges.”