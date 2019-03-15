Putting on a travel show, with Prague trip competition

An independent travel agent, based in Monkseaton, is holding a holiday and cruise show at the end of this month.

And to celebrate, a break in Prague will be given away to one lucky visitor.

Destinations by George! is hosting the show at the Spanish City, Whitley Bay, on Thursday, March 28, between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

It will be attended by several suppliers who will inform visitors about their products. They include the likes of Wendy Wu Tours, Silversea, Cruise and Maritime, Jet2holidays, Rail Discoveries and Newcastle International Airport.

As well as other prizes and giveaways on the day, there will be a weekend in Prague to be won. Competition entries can be made at the event.

The prize is for two people flying out of Newcastle on October 18 and returning on the 21st and includes a central city hotel on a double/twin room-only basis – the full face value exceeds £650.

It does not include travel insurance, city/resort tax paid directly to the hotel, breakfast (which can be added at extra charge), transfers to and from both Prague and Newcastle airports, seat reservations or in-flight meals (can be added at extra cost), or any sundry costs.

John Dixon, personal travel consultant, said: “Being independent, Destinations by George! is able to offer impartial advice and sell worldwide holidays to its client base, stretching from the Shetland Islands to the south coast of England, with the business having been built both on recommendation and repeat bookings.”

Destinations by George! is an ABTA bonded agent, based in Front Street, Monkseaton, and a business partner of Barrhead Travel.