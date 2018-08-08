Raising a cup to help hospital charity

Thousands of pounds has been raised to help a hospital unit continue saving lives.

A cheque for £3,800 has been donated to CHUF (the Children’s Heart Unit Fund based at the Freeman Hospital) by Tynemouth Coffee Company.

The money was their share of funds left over from the Tynemouth Food Festival, with the company’s Paul Thompson and Chris Mayne presenting the cheque to CHUF trustee Ivan Hollingsworth.

Ivan said: “As a family we have visited every single Tynemouth Food Festival and we absolutely love the food, atmosphere and supporting local businesses.

“We have ambitious plans for CHUF, but rely on the generosity of individuals like Tynemouth Coffee Company and the rest of the organising committee – Martineau House and Monsieur Crepe Café.”