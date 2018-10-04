Raising a glass at inaugural festival

An inaugural festival will be held in Whitley Bay.

The first ever Gin & Rum Festival is being held at Olives at the Station, next to Whitley Bay Metro station.

The festival will run from 3pm to 9pm on Friday, October 5, and from 2pm to 9pm the following day.

There will be gins from Whitley Bay, Tynemouth, Hadrian’s Wall, Newcastle, Holy Island and further afield.

Julie Summers, of Olives, said: “This will be a back to basic festival putting the emphasis back on the spirits with no loud music as distractions which will make an environment perfect for you so you can sample and learn more about the history, distillation methods and the ingredients which are used in the spirit whilst sampling.

“We will also be holding masters classes from various companies, which we will also be free to attend.

“If the classes are not for you, just sit back and enjoy your favourite tipple whilst enjoying the company of friends.”

Attendees will also be able to buy bottles on the day and merchandise.

Tickets are £10 each (which includes a free festival glass).

For more information, visit https://olivesatthestation.bookwhen.com/schedules/yql7szumhd04, message Olives at the Station on Facebook or call in.