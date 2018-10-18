Raising a glass to Admiral Lord Collingwood

An annual event honouring an historical figure is taking place on Sunday.

The annual Trafalgar Day ‘Toast the Admiral’ event will take place at the Collingwood Monument in Tynemouth.

It is the ninth year that North Tyneside Council has hosted the event for invited dignitaries, honoured guests and members of the public.

Attendees are invited to get there for 11.40am before the toast to Admiral Lord Collingwood at noon.

Coun Tommy Mulvenna, Chair of North Tyneside Council, said: “The council hosts this special event to commemorate Trafalgar Day and raise awareness of the achievements of our very own Admiral Collingwood and his place in the nation’s history.

“It is with great pride that we welcome Commander Graeme Deighton RNR the Commanding Officer for HMS Calliope to deliver this year’s address.”