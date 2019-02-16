Raising a glass to contract success

A Whitley Bay-based brewery has seen its ales go down a storm, as it has achieved a contract coup with the Co-op.

Black Storm’s first deal with a major retailer will see it supply its IPA and Blonde craft ales to 56 Co-op food stores across the region.

The award-winning brewery, which marked its first anniversary in December, will see two of its craft ales stocked exclusively by the community retailer in new, larger, 500ml bottles.

Paul Hughes, founder of Black Storm, said: “With the Co-op operating at the heart of local communities and its support and reputation for local sourcing, the listing will provide greater awareness and reach for our brand and support our continuing growth.

“It is a significant milestone at a key time in our business development.

“We are delighted and proud to have an opportunity to work with the Co-op with its history, ethos and values, and we are confident that our craft ales will go down a storm with its customers.”

Simon Dryell, head of local sourcing at Co-op Food, said: “Craft ale is an exciting category – one where we can see continued sustainable growth as shoppers seek quality products that offer something different.

“Our members and customers tell us that local produce is important to them, with provenance and trust key.

“The Co-op is committed to getting closer to what its members and customers want and care about. Investing and giving back to its communities and providing opportunities to showcase, champion and support great local products.”