Raising a glass to new Tynemouth craft ale pub

Glasses are being raised at a village’s first craft ale house.

After time was called on Porters Coffee Shop inside Tynemouth Station, owners Mick and Eve Bowman transformed the premises into a dedicated craft beer bar – Platform 2.

Following nearly 25 years brewing fresh coffee, Mick and Eve will now be serving brews of a different kind and will be joined by children Andrew and Jade Bowman in the family business.

The relaxed, dog friendly drinking house, which will offer a number of locally produced craft beers and spirits, hopes to provide a quiet and relaxed alternative in Tynemouth village whilst capitalising on the growing popularity of craft beers.

Mick, a self-acclaimed beer aficionado, said: “After 25 very happy years running Porters, the time had come for a change – retire, as most people of our age would do, or set up something completely new.

“We opted for the latter and with the support of our kids, Andrew and Jade, have created Tynemouth’s first dedicated craft beer bar.

“I’m loving the craft beer movement; it’s great to see so many small, local producers creating amazing products and doing so well.

“We’ve got some small artisan producers on board and will be changing our offering on an ongoing basis, giving people a chance to speak directly with those behind the drinks.”

Eve added: “When we first set up our kids were still very young, but fast forward 25 years and they are brimming with ideas and enthusiasm for the business so we are delighted they are joining us.

“When we opened Porters 25 years ago we took somewhat of a punt. We were one of only a small handful of cafes and now the village boasts some of the best food and drink across the region.

“Who knows, as the first craft beer bar in the village, Platform 2 might just pave the way for the arrival of other similar venues.”

There are some familiar faces as Jack Coe is behind the bar, accompanied by two of Porters’ original weekend crew, Nichol Louise Nixon and Jamie-Lee Duffy, who return having left more than 15 years ago to pursue their careers.