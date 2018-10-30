Raising a glass to support the RNLI

Hundreds of pounds has been raised for a life-saving organisation.

A whisky tasting event, backed by a raffle and auction of bottles, raised £536 for Cullercoats RNLI.

The event was organised by Karl Glenn, who runs the North East Whisky Appreciation Group, and was supported by Chivas Regal’s brand ambassador Georgina Legg, offering seven exclusive single and blended malts.

Karl said: “It never ceases to amaze me the generosity of people. We had a packed room at the Gosforth Hotel pub, and great whiskies.”

He added: “I never thought we’d beat our last event in June, which brought a total of £402 in aid of Macmillan Nurses.”

This was the second event run in conjunction with Chivas and was such a success that the next is already on the cards for November, and will again aim to benefit a local charity.

If anyone has an interest in whisky, or wants to learn more, new members are always welcome to the group via www.facebook.com/groups/NEWAS/