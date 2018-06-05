Raising funds to help bee colony in Whitley Bay

A campaign to save a bee colony in Whitley Bay is gathering momentum.

Local resident and primary school teacher Tracy Bell, of Baking Bundt, generously donated a variety of her homemade bakes to a market in a bid to raise much-needed funds to improve conditions for the bees.

The items were sold at the Green Beans Community Market, held at Whitley Bay Station.

Tracy said: “A bundt is a cake traditionally baked in a pan that’s a distinctive ring shape.

“It’s inspired by a traditional European cake known as Gugelhupf.

“So it was a new idea to make ones in the shape of bees and butterflies. It’s a small step, but it’s worth it if it helps to bring the honey back.”

Tracy’s aim was to help to raise the £170 needed to replace a bee colony at the Station Master’s Garden, just a short buzz away from where the Market is run between 10am and 3pm on the last Sunday of every month.

People helped themselves to her bakes on the day and made a donation for the bees.

It is hoped that a colony will be established very soon and that flowers, gardens and honey lovers in the area will all feel the benefit.

The Market has stalls that focus on creativity, upcycling and well being.

It regularly hosts activities, seed swops and fundraisers to help Whitley Bay’s healthy and family friendly image.

It is rapidly establishing itself as a regular feature amongst the town’s growing number of attractions.