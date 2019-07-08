Blanck Mass / Doune

Revellers at this year’s Doune the Rabbit Hole festival may be confused when they hear a familiar tune booming from one of the stages. Blanck Mass’s ‘Sundowner’, after all, is best known in its classical form, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra for Danny Boyle’s 2012 Olympic opening Ceremony.However, its creator, Benjamin John Power will be on his own for the three-day event which takes place from July 20-22 at Cardross Estate in Stirlingshire.“The LSO version of ‘Sundowner’ was used at any key point in the ceremony, where anyone was carrying a flag or torch, and it was amazing to see that happen,” Power recalls.“I went to Abbey Road to see this track I recorded in a tiny studio flat in Dalston being realised by the LSO; it was quite a moment.”It was originally the musician’s previous project which brought him to the attention of Danny Boyle’s team.“Rick Smith from Underworld (writer of the iconic ‘Born Slippy for the ‘Trainspotting’ soundtrack) was the music supervisor and wanted to use a couple of existing tracks.”Those were by the act we shall refer to as F Buttons, the duo he formed with Andrew Hung in Bristol in 2004 and garnered a huge cult following. “We came from very different worlds and ideas creatively, that’s why it worked I think,” he says.However, Power has since moved north and made Scotland his home.“Even the first time I played in Glasgow it was I had this picture in my mind I wanted to move to Scotland and I love it here, it’s so much more progressive than the majority of the UK – though (his birthplace) London is a completely separate entity.”“I think it was the first time F Buttons played Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms and driving up the Royal Mile from the outskirts, I had in my mind ‘this is where I want to live’ – this is the best move I ever made.”Although Scotland has a healthy dance and club scene, it’s often known for its guitar bands, unlike Bristol, synonymous with trip-hop. However, moving north was no culture shock to the versatile musician. “I’m as happy playing some kind of electronics festival in Berlin as I am supporting Cannibal Corpse or Slowdive, it’s quite nice to have that breadth.”Indeed, Power is heading in another direction with a film soundtrack just completed – details are guarded for now but it will be closer to the mainstream than cult.“I see it in the same way I do my albums,” he says of this new direction,” there are a lot of themes and ideas, but I feel the last three Blanck Mass albums have operated in a mixtape way rather than focus on one particular idea.”