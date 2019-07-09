Dashcam footage shows cyclist running a red light - then crashing into two lampposts

An impatient cyclist was caught on dashcam footage running a red light and crashing into two lampposts – before being branded a “muppet” by a lorry driver.

The cyclist can be seen narrowly avoiding hitting a young woman with a pushchair before he careers off the road.

As he struggles to regain his balance, he wobbles into a lamppost before ploughing straight into a second one and is sent sprawling on the ground.

HGV driver Jez Pedley, 42, who captured the crash on his dashcam, can be heard laughing and dubbing the cyclist a “muppet”.

Mr Pedley, of Eastwood, Derby, filmed the cyclist - who was wearing orange overalls - as he drove on London Road in the city last Friday.

Since posting the video of the crash on Facebook, the clip has gone viral with more than 10,000 views and shares worldwide.

Mr Pedley said: “It was instant karma and I’ve got to say, the cyclist has got no one to blame but himself.

“I saw him in my mirror cycling up beside me when I stopped at the lights and was about to honk my horn because I could see the mum on the crossing.

“Suddenly the cyclist whizzes by and then veers off the road when he spots the woman.

“To be honest, he looked a complete muppet.