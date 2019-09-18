England set to be hotter than Barcelona and Venice this weekend as temperatures soar

Temperatures will reach highs of 26C in parts of England this weekend (Photo: Shutterstock)

England is set to bask in a stint of balmy weather this weekend, with temperatures reaching highs of 26C in parts - as hot as the sunny shores of Venice.

The unseasonably hot weather is forecast to come through on Friday (20 Sep) thanks to warm air drawn up from Spain, the Met Office said.

Highs of 26C

Reaping the benefits of the warmth drawn up from the south of Spain, the UK can expect to enjoy highs of up to 26C, before temperatures dip slightly heading into next week.

Southern and eastern England are forecast to enjoy the hottest temperatures, while northern regions towards Scotland will be slightly cooler at around 21C and 22C.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the Met Office said, "It looks set to get warmer as we head into the weekend.

"With high pressure in control we should see plenty of sunshine and some of the highest temperatures in the south on Saturday, as southeasterly winds push warm air up from the near continent."

The warm weather will be hotter than the likes of Barcelona, Venice and Madrid, which are forecast to enjoy temperatures between 20C and 23C this weekend.

However, the sunny spell isn't expected to last long, with the Met Office forecasting thundery showers and spells of rain in parts on Sunday, although temperatures will still feel warm.

Weekend forecast

Most parts of the country are forecast to enjoy another dry and clear night tonight, with just a few patches of mist.

Northern Scotland will remain slightly overcast and could see some light rain or drizzle at times.

Tomorrow (19 Sep) will break into a fine and warm day after an initial chilly start, with sunshine expected to spread further north into Scotland.

Temperatures are set to become much warmer from Friday, reaching highs of up to 26C in southern areas, although some strong winds and showers may move into western parts late on Saturday, becoming more widespread on Sunday.