England v USA: Everything you need to know about the Women’s World Cup semi-final

The end of the Women’s World Cup 2019 has arrived, with England’s lionesses closing in on a historic final appearance.

Before that, Phil Neville’s squad face the most successful country in the women’s game - the USA.

As favourites to lift the winner’s trophy, the Americans will be stiff competition for England tonight (Tue 2 Jul) but, after 7.6 million people tuned in to witness England’s quarter final victory over Norway, the country will be firmly behind Steph Houghton’s side.

What time is kick-off?

The game (hosted at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, home of one of France’s biggest clubs and one of the most successful women’s teams, Olympique Lyonnais) will kick off at 8pm GMT.

Provided the match is finished within the standard 90 minutes, it should be finished by 10pm but, with extra time and penalties a possibility, things could run until 11pm.

How to watch the game

The match will be shown live on BBC One and online from 7.30pm, with live coverage also available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Who could England face in the final?

The other semi-final pairing is Holland v Sweden, due to take place at 8pm GMT tomorrow (Wed 3 Jul) at the same venue as England v USA.

Holland has one of the most talented players at the World Cup in Vivianne Miedema, while Sweden surprised many by beating the fancied Germany at the quarter final stage.

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday 7 July at 4pm GMT at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, with the third place play-off on Saturday 6 July at 4pm at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Race for the Golden Boot

Whoever manages to get to the final will also likely host the winner of the Golden Boot at this World Cup.

The United States’ Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are both top of the tree with five goals, alongside England’s Ellen White.

Holland’s Vivianne Miedema is just behind on three goals, as is the USA’s Carli Lloyd.

The best Swedish goalscorers are Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius, both having scored two goals in the tournament.