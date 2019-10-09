This is how you can get flights to Barcelona, Prague, Verona and Corfu for just £5

If you’re searching for holiday ideas, but don’t want to break the bank on flights abroad, then you can fly with one airline to a variety of destinations for as little as £5 (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you’re searching for holiday ideas, but don’t want to break the bank on flights abroad, then you can fly with one airline to a variety of destinations for as little as £5.

Following their recent sale, Ryanair has launched another round of discounts - with some from just £5 one-way.

Flights from £5

Customers will be able to fly from London Stansted to Limoges, Barcelona, Bucharest, Prague, Verona and various other exciting locations from just £5 one-way.

Alternatively, if you fancy a trip to Corfu, Malaga, Milan or Dublin, you can fly from London Southend airport for £5 one-way.

You can also fly one-way from Bristol to Budapest, Dublin, Knock, Milan and Malta for just £5.

Fly from East Midlands to Dublin or Knock for £5 one-way, or depart from Manchester airport to Bordeaux, Marseille or Brussels for the same price.

There are also £5 flights available from Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Newcastle to a number of destinations.

Other destinations you can visit

Ryanair also have a sale on flights to a variety of destinations, including flights from London Stansted to Bremen or Perugia for £9.99 one-way, or one-way flights from Manchester airport to Gdansk or Warsaw for £12.99.

Alternatively, fly from Liverpool to Vilnius in Lithuania for £14.99 one-way, or take a one-way trip to Marakkesh in Morocco for £17.99.

When can I travel?

Dates of travel are from November 2019 to May 2020.

When does the sale finish?

The sale finishes on Sunday 13 October 2019, so get your tickets as soon as you can.

For a full list of the flights and destinations available in Ryanair's latest sale, head to the airline's website.