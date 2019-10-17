New Gruffalo 50p coins are here - this is how to get one

Will you be buying one of the new coins? (Photo: PA)

The Gruffalo is being commemorated on a new 50p coin to celebrate the anniversary of the beloved book’s release, 20 years ago.

The special coin depicts the beast’s first meeting with Mouse in the woods and is available to purchase online.

An uncirculated release

The story of the Gruffalo, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, has been delighting children since it was first published in 1999. The famous tale of brains over brawn has become a firm bedtime reading favourite for youngsters, selling 14.5 million copies worldwide.

Now fans of the Gruffalo can get their hands on a commemorative new coin, produced by the Royal Mint, to mark its 20 year history.

The new coin will not be entering general circulation, but can be bought from the Royal Mint website for £10.

The coin has been finished to “Brilliant Uncirculated standard” and presents the stars of the story together on a coin for the first time. A silver version of the coin is also available for £65 and a gold Gruffalo coin is priced at £980.

The commemorative coin has been launched to celebrate 20 years since the book's publication (Photo: PA)

The Gruffalo collection

The Royal Mint launched another Gruffalo 50 coin earlier this year, which depicts the character alone.

Nicola Howell, director of consumer at the Royal Mint, said, “Following the fantastic response to the Gruffalo’s debut appearance on a 50p coin to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the book, we are delighted to introduce an additional coin capturing Mouse and Gruffalo’s first meeting, continuing the story of one of the world’s most favourite literary monsters on UK coins.”

Author Julia Donaldson said, “The launch of the first Gruffalo coins in February was a great 20th birthday present for him, and the issue of a second collectable 50p coin in the same year feels like the icing on his birthday cake.”

Illustrator, Axel Scheffler, added, “Having never imagined that the Gruffalo would appear on a coin, it is great that we have two coins in the 20th year of the book.

“A love of the story unites children across the world and I hope that they will be able to cherish these stories for a long time.”

The Royal Mint has produced a number of coins depicting popular fictional characters, including favourites from the Beatrix Potter tales, Paddington and the Snowman.