Spooky CCTV captures bar stool falling down and glasses rattling in deserted nightclub

This is the moment a burglar alarm was triggered at an empty nightclub which has left staff with the heebie-jeebies.

Bosses at ATIK Wrexham were left shocked when CCTV showed glasses rattling, orbson the dancefloor and a bar stool being knocked over.

A yellow warning sign also fell down on its own in the strange video which was recorded in the early hours of Monday.

Staff were alerted when the burglar alarm went off at 3am and the security firm informed managers who attended the scene.

When they reviewed the CCTV, they were stunned to see strange goings-on in the bar area.

General manager Matthew Evans said: “I got a call at about 3am from our alarm company after something triggered one of the alarms.

“Whenever an alarm goes off, I have to go in to check it out.

"When I got there, everything was locked and secure and there was no sign of any disturbance which was strange.

"We went to check the CCTV to see if anything was on there, and that's when we saw the bar stool and sign being knocked over and orbs everywhere.

“I don't really know what to make of it because nobody was there.

“At first, I thought someone was pulling a prank on me. But there's no way one of those chairs could have knocked over by themselves.

“There’s been the odd rumour of weird things happening in the dark hours here, but we’ve never really taken them seriously.”