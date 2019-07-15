The best Amazon Prime Day TV and home projector deals that will save you money

This year, Amazon Prime Day will last for 48 hours

by Sally Hickey

Amazon Prime Day, which offers big discounts to Amazon Prime members, has started. It will run for 48 hours until 11:59pm on Tuesday 16 July.

If you're looking to buy a new TV during the event, then take a look at our pick of the best offers on TVs and home cinema equipment below.

TV deals

Here are the best TV discounts from Samsung, Philips LG and more.

The Samsung 55-Inch SMART TV currently has 44 per cent off

Samsung 55-Inch SMART Ultra HD TV: WAS £799, NOW £449 BUY

Philips 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: WAS £1,300, NOW £784.99 BUY

Samsung 40-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified Smart TV: WAS £529.99, NOW £339 BUY

Philips 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: WAS £700, NOW £444.99 BUY

Philips 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: WAS £800, NOW £519.99 BUY

Panasonic 1080p 43-Inch Full HD LED TV with Freeview HD: WAS £329.99, NOW £219 BUY

LG 43-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play: WAS £599.99, NOW £419 BUY

Home cinema projector deals

Upgrade your TV experience and create your own home cinema with a discounted projector.

The ViewSonic Full HD projector is currently 35 per cent off

ViewSonic LightStream PJD7720HD Full HD Home Cinema Projector: WAS £499, NOW £322.88 BUY

Optoma H184X 3600 Lumens HD Ready Projector: WAS £369.99, NOW £244.99 BUY

BenQ GS1 Portable LED Projector: WAS £520.99, NOW £339 BUY

How to sign up to Amazon Prime

If you want to take advantage of the great deals on Amazon Prime Day, you’ll need to be a member of Amazon Prime. To join, simply follow the instructions outlined here.

Savvy shoppers will notice there is a 30-day free trial available, meaning you could cancel your subscription after Amazon Prime Day without having to pay for the service at all.

