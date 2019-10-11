These are all of the fixed energy tariffs set to end - will you see a price hike?

Millions are at risk of seeing their energy bills go up at the height of winter (Photo: Shutterstock)

Millions of customers are at risk of seeing a hike in their energy bills at the height of winter, as fixed tariffs are set to end before the end of the year.

A total of 94 fixed term tariffs will end between now and 31 December 2019, according to new data from MoneySuperMarket.

Winter price hikes?

Ofgem's new price cap level recently came into force, setting the maximum price suppliers can charge for each unit of energy.

The cap is now set at £1,179 for the average customer on a standard or default tariff - hundreds of pounds more than the best deals on the market.

A total of 32 fixed tariffs are due to expire at the end of October, followed by 28 in November and a further 34 in December, impacting millions who may automatically roll onto a default standard variable tariff.

Big Six suppliers British Gas and EDF Energy are among those with tariffs ending by the end of December, alongside emerging suppliers including Co-operative Energy, Shell Energy and PFP Energy.

Avoiding penalty fees

Standard variable tariffs tend to be the most expensive as prices can fluctuate in line with the market, whereas fixed rate tariffs are set for a period of time.

Many of the deals set to end by 31 December include exit fees, but customers are often unaware that they are allowed to switch suppliers within six weeks of the tariff end date without being charged a penalty.

Stephen Murray, energy expert at MoneySuperMarket, said, "Make sure you don't fall into the trap of being placed onto an expensive standard variable or default tariff.

"If you're on a fixed rate tariff that's coming to an end, you should act now to lock in another fixed rate deal, so you can avoid being stung by price rises over the colder months.

"Whilst Ofgem may have introduced a lower price cap level last week, the fact remains that standard variable and default tariffs are often hundreds of pounds more expensive than fixed rate deals.

"Switching from your standard tariff - whether it's to a new provider or onto a different tariff with your current supplier - is easy.

"It takes five minutes online and could save you £238 in the process. What's more, you don't need to wait until the tariff expires - you can do it now."

British Gas and EDF Energy are among those with tariffs ending by 31 December (Photo: Shutterstock)

Tariff end dates

These are the end dates for fixed term tariffs from the following energy suppliers:

Affect Energy - Fixed until October 2019 - ending 31-10-19Bristol Energy - Fixed to November 2019, Issue 15 Paperless Billing - ending 30-11-19Bristol Energy - Fixed to November 2019, Issue 17 Paperless Billing - ending 30-11-19Bristol Energy - Fixed to November 2019, Issue 17 Paper Billing - ending 30-11-19Bristol Energy - Fixed to December 2019, Issue 18 Paperless Billing - ending 31-12-19Bristol Energy - Fixed to December 2019, Issue 18 Paper Billing - ending 31-12-19British Gas - Everything Online Green October 2019 - ending 31-10-19British Gas - Energy Plus Boiler Cover October 2019 - ending 31-10-19British Gas - Energy Plus Boiler Cover October 2019 - ending 31-10-19British Gas - Energy Plus Boiler Cover October 2019 - ending 31-10-19British Gas - Home Energy Fixed October 2019 - ending 31-10-19British Gas - Home Energy Fix November 2019 - ending 30-11-19British Gas - Fixed Energy Hive Heating Plan December 2019 - ending 31-12-19British Gas - HomeEnergy Plus Boiler Cover December 2019 - ending 31-12-19British Gas - Everything Online Green December 2019 - ending 31-12-19British Gas - Energy Plus Protection December 2019 - ending 31-12-19Co-operative Energy - Co-op Fixed Green Energy November 19, Direct Debit - ending 30-11-19Co-operative Energy - Co-op Fixed November 19 - ending 30-11-19E.ON - E.ON Go Online 1 Year v20 - ending OctoberE.ON - E.ON Go Online 1 Year v21 - ending OctoberE.ON - E.ON Go Online 1 Year v22 - ending OctoberEDF - Blue+Price Protection October 2019 - ending 31-10-19EDF - Blue+Price Protection October 2019 v2 - ending 31-10-19EDF - Energy+Boiler Care October 2019 - ending 31-10-19EDF - Easy Online October 2019 - ending 31-10-19EDF - Easy Online October 2019 v2 - ending 31-10-19EDF - Easy Online October 2019 v4 - ending 31-10-19EDF - Easy Online Exclusive October 2019 v2 - ending 31-10-19EDF - Easy Online Exclusive October 2019 v3 - ending 31-10-19EDF - Easy Online Exclusive October 2019 v4 - ending 31-10-19EDF - Blue+Price Protection November 2019 v2 - ending 30-11-19EDF - Easy Online Exclusive November 2019 - ending 30-11-19EDF - Easy Online Exclusive November 2019 v3 - ending 30-11-19EDF - Easy Online Exclusive November 2019 v4 - ending 30-11-19EDF - Easy Online November 2019 - ending 30-11-19EDF - Easy Online Exclusive November 2019 v5 - ending 30-11-19EDF - Easy Online Exclusive December 2019 - ending 31-12-19Extra Energy - Sunrise Fixed Price October 2019 v1 - ending 31-10-19Extra Energy - Sunrise Fixed Price October 2019 v2 - ending 31-10-19Extra Energy - Jewel Fixed Price October 2019 v1 - ending 31-10-19Extra Energy - Ember Fixed Price November 2019 v1 - ending 30-11-19Extra Energy - Ember Fixed Price December 2019 v1 - ending 31-12-19Extra Energy - Ember Fixed Price December 2019 v2 - ending 31-12-19First Utility - First Fixed November 2019 - ending 30-11-19First Utility - First Fixed November 2019 v3 Online - ending 30-11-19First Utility - First Fixed November 2019 v4 - ending 30-11-19First Utility - First Fixed November 2019 v6 - ending 30-11-19GB Energy Supply - GB Fixed November 2019 - ending 30-11-19GB Energy Supply - GB Fixed Green Energy November 2019 - ending 30-11-19Green Network Energy - GNE MSE Exclusive Green 12 Month Fix - ending NovemberGnERGY - GnERGY Fixed December 2019 v1 - ending 31-12-19Gulf Gas & Power - Gulf Home Exclusive October 2019 v2 - ending 31-10-19Gulf Gas & Power - Gulf Home Exclusive October 2019 v1 - ending 31-10-19Gulf Gas & Power - Gulf Home Fixed 12 October 2019 v1 - ending 31-10-19Gulf Gas & Power - Gulf Home Fixed 12 October 2019 v2 - ending 31-10-19Gulf Gas & Power - Gulf Home Exclusive Nov 2019 v1 - ending 30-11-19Gulf Gas & Power - Gulf Home Exclusive 12 December 2019 v1 - ending 31-12-19Gulf Gas & Power - Gulf Home Exclusive 12 December 2019 v2 - ending 31-12-19npower - Broker Exclusive Fix November 2019 - ending 30-11-19npower - Broker Exclusive Fix December 2019 - ending 31-12-19Our Power - +IMPACT Fixed to October 2019 - ending 13-10-19