This fake Amazon refund email is designed to steal your bank details - here's how to stay safe

The fake email informs recipients that they have "a refund available" from an overpayment (Photo: Shutterstock)

Amazon shoppers are being warned over a fake refund email from scammers, which dupes them into handing over their bank details.

The warning by Action Fraud comes after it received 30 reports about the hoax emails since the beginning of this year.

'Refund available'

The fake email informs recipients that they have "a refund available" from an overpayment.

Recipients are then asked to follow a link to login to their Amazon account to complete the refund request, but this actually gives fraudsters access to their personal and financial information.

In a warning issued on Twitter, Action Fraud advised, "Watch out for these FAKE emails offering Amazon refunds.

"Action Fraud has received over 30 reports about fake emails purporting to be from Amazon. The emails state the recipient is owed a refund.

"The links in the email lead to malicious websites that are designed to steal Amazon login details, as well as personal and financial information.

"Don't click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details."

Amazon shoppers who have received the fake email are advised to alert the company by emailing stop-spoofing@amazon.com

The warning from Action Fraud comes just as Amazon launches its Prime Day shopping deals (Photo: Shutterstock)

How to spot a fake message

The warning from Action Fraud comes just as Amazon launches its Prime Day shopping deals, which will see members offered discounted products for up to 36 hours from today (15 July).

As with most emails scams, the message looks very convincing, and can easily trick recipients into believing it is from Amazon.

However, there are some telltale signs to look out for to help protect yourself from getting caught out by fraudsters.

Here are some top tips for spotting a scam so you don't get caught out:

Check the message contains your name – a legitimate message will always address you by your nameQuestion the content – anything along the lines of “Action required”, “Security Alert”, “There is a secure message waiting for you”, and so on, should be treated as suspectBe wary of links - never click on any links in messages or emails if you suspect they may be fakeCheck for a change in style – scammers will often take real messages or emails and amend them. Look out for changes in the wording used, especially if it seems too casual or familiarCheck for spelling and grammar – are there any spelling mistakes, missing full stops, or other grammatical errors?Never provide details by text or email – a company will never ask you to provide bank details or personal information by text or email