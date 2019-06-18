This is how could get your hands on a personalised Xbox One S for just £3

Will you be signing up for the chance to claim a £3 Xbox? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Argos is giving gaming fans the chance to claim a personalised Xbox One console for only £3.

In celebration of this month’s E3 event, Argos is choosing 10 lucky customers to take home a brand new Xbox One for a whopping 98 per cent discount.

What’s the deal?

The 10 brand new Xbox One S All Digital Edition Consoles will come in at the hugely reduced price of £3 - usually £199.99.

Not only is the gaming console brand new, it’s also personalised by street artist Josh Parkin, which will truly make them one of a kind.

Head of Gaming at Argos, Peter Wray, said, “We wanted to share the excitement of E3 and celebrate the launch of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with this very special price of £3

“Our collaboration with renowned illustrator Josh Parkin also means gamers can make an aesthetic feature of their console in their home.”

How to enter to win

To enter, head over to the competition page on the Argos website.

There, you just need to fill out a short online form, including details such as your name and address.

The closing date is midnight on Wednesday (19 June), and winners will be notified on Thursday 20 June.

Restrictions?

The terms and conditions of the promotion have some restrictions in place, such as:

Only one entry per personOnly available to residents of the UK and aged 18 and olderWhile the offer is available to gamers across the UK, winners can only collect from the Argos Old Street store in London, otherwise they will have the Xbox delivered to their home addressThe winners will only have a short period of time to claim their Xbox at the discounted price - the code will only be valid from 23 June to 24 June

You can see the full list of restrictions on the Argos terms and conditions page.