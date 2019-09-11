This is why people are scared of the new iPhone 11

The release of the new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max is an exciting time for fans of Apple phones and modern technology (Photo: Apple)

But for those with a specific fear, the unique design of the new iPhone is their worst nightmare.

Triple camera design

The iPhone 11 Pro has not just one, but three cameras, designed in a cluster on the back of the phone.

The Apple website explains that the iPhone 11 Pro features “a new triple-camera system provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography and offering the highest quality video in a smartphone that is great for shooting action videos.”

However, the cluster design of this triple-camera system has triggered those with a phobia named trypophobia.

What is trypophobia?

Verywellmind.com explains that “trypophobia is an aversion or fear of clusters of small holes, bumps, or patterns.

“When people see this type of cluster, they experience symptoms of disgust or fear.

“Examples of objects that might trigger a fear response include seeds pods or a close up image of someone's pores.”

For some, the design of the new iPhone 11 Pro has triggered those with this particular phobia, with iPhone fans taking to Twitter to express their discontent with the new design.

One Twitter user said, “My trypophobia triggers hard with the new iPhone 11,” while another commented, “Apple should have a warning for people with trypophobia I’m so grossed out #iPhone11.”

However, some Twitter users are not convinced that the triple-camera can have this phobia-triggering efect.

One user tweeted, “iPhone 11 has 3 lenses and now suddenly everyone has trypophobia. Ok.”

Another Twitter user agreed that trypophobia is a real condition, but wasn’t entirely sure that the iPhone 11 Pro could trigger it, commenting, “Trypophobia is real, but saying a phone with just three camera cut-outs triggers you is a bit of a reach. Gotta have a lot more cut-outs to trigger that phobia.

“Is the iPhone 11 ugly? Yes! Nothing more.”

