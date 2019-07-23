Thunderstorms and 35C temperatures to strike UK tonight amid yellow weather warning

Thunderstorms are set to strike across the UK tonight (23 Jul) (Photo: Shutterstock)

Thunderstorms are set to strike across the UK tonight (23 Jul), bringing a brief reprieve from the scorching hot weather.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 35C in parts of the country today, with the Met Office predicting heatwave thresholds will be met in parts of central and eastern England.

Thunder and lightning

Today will see warm air bring clear skies and hot conditions across the UK, with temperatures expected to climb throughout the week, potentially reaching record breaking levels by Thursday.

While the weather is set to remain dry and sunny throughout the day, the Met Office has warned the tropical-like temperatures will give way to thundery showers overnight, with a chance of heavy downpours.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the country from 6pm today until 9am tomorrow, with scattered thunderstorms set to strike tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Thunderstorms are forecast to hit parts of south-west and southern England this evening, moving north quickly across the UK overnight, clearing Scotland and eastern England by mid-morning on Wednesday.

Power cuts and travel delays

The unsettled weather could lead to some power cuts and travel delays, and there is potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in some areas.

The weather is set to clear from 9am tomorrow morning, turning bright and dry, with temperatures remaining warm.

The Met Office said, "There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a small chance of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

"There is a small chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus."