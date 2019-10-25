Warning to public about ‘fraudsters’ selling fake remembrance poppies - here’s how to spot them

The Royal British Legion have asked the public to remain vigilant when buying remembrance poppies this November.

The charity, whose annual poppy appeal raises millions of pounds for military veterans, said fraudsters selling fake poppies were profiting personally from the goodwill of the public.

The Royal British Legion’s Director of Fundraising Claire Rowcliffe said: “It is a sad fact that there are people who actively defraud the public in order to take funds intended for the support of our Armed Forces community.

“We would urge everyone wishing to purchase a Remembrance poppy brooch, to do so through official channels.

“For example, you can buy from one of our trusted volunteers, from The Royal British Legion’s online Poppy Shop, or from one of our corporate partners.”

The Legion’s top tips

To help consumers beat the fraudsters, here are the top tips to avoid buying fake poppy merchandise online: