You can get a free McMuffin from McDonald's this week - here's how

McDonald's is giving away a free McMuffin with any hot drink bought via their app this week (Photo: Getty Images)

Free food is always an exciting treat, particularly first thing in the morning when you don't have the energy to make breakfast.

If you are in need of an early morning pick-me-up this week you are in luck, as McDonald's is giving away a free breakfast treat with the purchase of any hot drink.

Free McMuffins

McDonald's customers who purchase any hot drink in stores this week can also pick up a free McMuffin, provided they order their drink via the restaurant's app.

The free breakfast deal includes all single McMuffins, including sausage and egg, bacon and egg, and egg and cheese.

The offer is valid in all McDonald's restaurants nationwide, from Monday 9 to Friday 13 September.

McDonald's breakfast is served until 10.30am in most restaurants, with the exception of 122 that are currently trialling a later time of 11am. You can check the opening hours of a branch closest to you via the McDonald's website.

The offer is limited to one use per customer until Friday 13 September (Photo: Shutterstock)

How to claim the offer

To claim your free McMuffin this week, you will need to download the McDonald's app, which can be installed for free on any smartphone device. Once installed, head to the deals section to find the offer.

The cheapest drink to qualify for the deal is a regular tea, priced at £1.09 (prices may vary between branches), but customers can also choose from a selection of coffees, or a hot chocolate.

The offer is only valid until Friday 13 September and is limited to one use per customer.