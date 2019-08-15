You can now buy red wine flavoured gin in the UK - would you try it?

You could be a fan of both gin and red wine - but have you ever thought about combining them? (Photo: Four Pillars gin)

You could be a fan of both gin and red wine - but have you ever thought about combining them?

An unusual red wine flavoured gin is now available to buy in the UK, for drinkers who want to try something new.

Four Pillars Gin

Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin is made in Australia and the distillers apparently steep the grapes in the gin for eight weeks, before pressing them and blending them with even more gin.

According to the website, the spirit has “pine forest juniper notes followed by white pepper, dark berries and spices.”

The website explains that “unlike Sloe Gin (which is less than 30% ABV), the alcohol is 37.8%. So it packs a punch and is ideal in a range of cocktails, like a Bloody Jasmine.”

The makers of the gin also add, “Our Bloody Shiraz Gin is best consumed within two years of vintage. The gin is unfiltered and may start to develop dried fruit characters beyond two years.”

The website also further explains the uniqueness of this, adding that “the beauty of Bloody Shiraz Gin being a product of vintage means that it will never be the same.”

Where can I buy red wine gin and how much does it cost?

Red wine gin can be bought in 700ml from a number of suppliers in the UK.

Master of Malt is selling it for £40.19 or you can buy it from Simple Wines Direct for £36.99.

The Whisky Exchange also have 700ml bottles of Four Pillar Bloody Shiraz Gin for £40.95.

Other flavoured gins

Flavoured gins have increased in popularity over the past few years - with Parma Violet, pink gin and Unicorn gin among the flavours highly in demand.

Manchester Drinks Company recently launched a gin liqueur range including Mystical Unicorn, Parma Violet and Rhubarb & Ginger.

The Mystical Unicorn flavour contains candy floss and marshmallow flavours, alongside a secret mystical shimmer that is activated when shaken.

Rhubarb & Ginger gin combines the two classic flavours, which have become increasingly popular in gins lately.

The Parma Violet gin is infused with the iconic flavour of Parma Violet sweets.