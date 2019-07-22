You may be missing out on train delay compensation - here’s how to claim

Train delays throughout the UK are a common occurrence - but thousands of commuters could be missing out on compensation because they don’t know what their rights are.

Make Delay Pay

A new Make Delay Pay campaign has just launched, and it hopes to encourage more passengers to claim what they are entitled to.

Networks have signed up to this scheme as part of efforts to protect passengers' rights. The scheme states that you are entitled to money back where there are delays of 15 minutes or more, with it only taking a few minutes to make a claim online.

Anthony Smith, Chief Executive of Transport Focus, said, “Too many rail passengers miss out on compensation for late running trains.”

“When things go wrong, train operators must ensure every eligible passenger knows about Delay Repay and how to claim.”

Losing out on millions

Research carried out for the Department for Transport from Transport Focus revealed that only 35 per cent of eligible passengers claimed compensation in 2017-18, with a total of £81 million paid out.

Although 39 per cent of passengers claimed for delays exceeding 30 minutes, only 18 per cent claimed for delays of 15 minutes. Transport Focus has calculated that in total, around £100 million goes unclaimed each year.

Recent figures also found that 82 per cent of delayed passengers that were entitled to Delay Repay compensation didn't hear any announcement during their journey about how to claim compensation.

What is Delay Repay?

Delay Repay is a national scheme that train companies use in order to compensate passengers for any unexpected delays or cancellations.

How can I claim Delay Repay?

Passengers are entitled to compensation for any delay or cancellation that causes them to arrive 15 minutes or more behind schedule, except where delays have been caused by planned engineering works.

Passengers will need to apply for compensation online or by post within 28 days of their delayed journey.

To complete the online or printed form, passengers will need proof of travel. Valid proof of travel depends on what type of ticket you have.

How much will I get?

According to the Department for Transport, this is how much firms must pay, within 28 days, if you experience delays.

Delayed for 30 to 59 minutes - Claim 50% compensation of your single ticket or 50% of the relevant delayed portion of your return ticket

Delayed for 60 to 119 minutes - Claim 100% compensation of your single ticket or 100% of the cost of the relevant portion of your return ticket

Delayed for 120+ minutes - Claim 100% compensation of the cost of your single ticket or 100% cost of your return ticket (i.e. both portions, not just one way).