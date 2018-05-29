Record crowds at Whitley Bay Carnival

Thousands of people descended on the streets of Whitley Bay for the town’s annual Carnival.

More than 600 promenaders from pre-schoolers to pensioners took part in the parade last Saturday from Whitley Bay Metro station to the Spanish City Plaza for the fifth Whitley Bay Carnival.

Titan the Robot was one of the acts entertaining the crowd on the Spanish City Plaza. Picture by Iain Brown.

They were cheered on by record crowds, who also flooded down to the Plaza and the Links for a day of live music, circus, street theatre and seaside fun.

The SALTo Arts team were joined by dozens of volunteers from Whitley Bay Big Local and staff from North Tyneside Council.

Continued support from Whitley Bay Big Local and local businesses has helped the carnival grow from it’s very small beginnings in 2014 when Rockcliffe First School’s lollypop lady led 100 or so down the pedestrian streets and along the sea front promenade to the Dome.

Carol Alevroyianni SALTo co-director, said: “Local companies who have supported us every year TJ’s American Pastimes, The Whitley Whaler, The Venetian, Di Meo’s Delaval Ices, The Lighthouse Guest House, Big Purple Box, WBP Properties Ltd and Pantrinis were joined by the Crab and Waltzer, Evans Bistro, Relish and Robertson this year along with lots of smaller donations from Whitley Bay Chamber members.

The Carnival Parade weaves its way through the streets of Whitley Bay. Picture by Iain Brown.

“Their support along with Whitley Bay Local, the local authority and New Prospects’ ongoing support have allowed us to bring in Arts Council funds and engage more of the community year on year.

“And there were almost 1,000 people involved in making it happen this year in one way or another.

“We had over 100 children and their families from just two of the Whitley Bay schools Rockcliffe and Marine Park and an army of local people sewing and sticking and creating the hundreds of costumes.

“The Rotary Club and Police Cadets joined in helping to steward the parade and dozens of individuals came to help with everything from putting out the chairs and getting the flags up to litter picking at the end.”

Part of the Whitley Bay Carnival remembered the suffragettes and the rights for women to vote. Picture by Iain Brown.

Plans are already underway for next year’s Whitley Bay Carnival which will take place on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25.

For more visit www.whitleybaycarnival.co.uk

The Carnival Parade weaves its way through the streets of Whitley Bay. Picture by Carol Alevroyianni.