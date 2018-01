Young sports star Toby Caisley dived into competition to smash a regional swimming record.

The 15-year-old, pictured centre, took Gold in the Junior Boys Durham/Northumberland Wing Air Cadets 50m freestyle swim at this year’s championships.

His time of 31.11 seconds beat the previous record by more than a second.

He also helped the Longbenton squadron to Gold in the Junior Boys relay medley, and he won the individual medley.