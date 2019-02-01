Recruiting staff for children’s public health team

Two recruitment events are being held to highlight the nursing opportunities in a children’s public health team.

North Tyneside Council has a variety of posts to fill throughout the service and is looking for registered nurses and midwives, health visitors, school nurses and public health assistants to join the team.

The two events will take place in the Chambers at Quadrant East on the Cobalt Business Park, on Monday, February 4, from 5pm to 7pm, and on Saturday, February 9, from 10am to noon.

Attendees will be able to meet with current staff, management and support services and find out more about the work the team does, as well as how to apply for positions.

The children’s public health team works from locations across the borough to promote and protect the health and wellbeing of children, young people and their families, from ages birth to 19.

New recruits to the service will have access to training and development opportunities. There are also opportunities for registered nurses to be supported to undertake a University of Northumbria Specialist Community Public Health Nurse degree programme.

For further details contact Jo Connolly on 07813 763630 or joann.connolly@northtyneside.gov.uk